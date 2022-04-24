Featured National
Plumtree Man Up For Murder
24 April 2022
By A Correspondent- A Plumtree man who picked a grudge with a drinking mate he accused of assaulting his young brother has been arrested for the murder of the same.

Police in Matabeleland South revealed that they arrested Silvester Ngwenya (30) from Madlambudzi for allegedly killing a drinking  mate Nkosilathi Nleya (48) with a log accusing him of assaulting his 16 year old male cousin.

Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the murder saying on  April 14 around 3:30 am Ngwenya  was drinking beer at Makhulela 2 business centre, Madlambuzi in the company of Nleya.

She said Ngwenya  asked  Nleya why he had assaulted his cousin, a juvenile aged 16 years. 

“This did not go down well with Nleya  who withdrew an Okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Ngwenya  once on the right side of the stomach,” said Mangena.

She said a fight ensued resulting in Ngwenya punching Nleya with a fist on the forehead. It is said Nleya  tried to run away but he  fell down and Ngwenya picked a Mopani log and struck Nleya  several times all over the body.

“His brother Sabelo Nleya found  Nleya bleeding and unconscious and took  him to Ndolwane clinic where he was pronounced dead,” she said.