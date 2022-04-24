Plumtree Man Up For Murder

By A Correspondent- A Plumtree man who picked a grudge with a drinking mate he accused of assaulting his young brother has been arrested for the murder of the same.

Police in Matabeleland South revealed that they arrested Silvester Ngwenya (30) from Madlambudzi for allegedly killing a drinking mate Nkosilathi Nleya (48) with a log accusing him of assaulting his 16 year old male cousin.

Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the murder saying on April 14 around 3:30 am Ngwenya was drinking beer at Makhulela 2 business centre, Madlambuzi in the company of Nleya.

She said Ngwenya asked Nleya why he had assaulted his cousin, a juvenile aged 16 years.

“This did not go down well with Nleya who withdrew an Okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Ngwenya once on the right side of the stomach,” said Mangena.

She said a fight ensued resulting in Ngwenya punching Nleya with a fist on the forehead. It is said Nleya tried to run away but he fell down and Ngwenya picked a Mopani log and struck Nleya several times all over the body.

“His brother Sabelo Nleya found Nleya bleeding and unconscious and took him to Ndolwane clinic where he was pronounced dead,” she said.

