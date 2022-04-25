Chamisa Celebrates High Court Judge’s Dismissal

By- The Nelson Chamisa’s CCC Bulawayo province is celebrating the sacking of Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa.

Mabhikwa was fired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa early this month after a tribunal chaired by retired judge Justice November Mtshiya recommended his removal from office for gross misconduct.

Mabhikwa allegedly had a misunderstanding with his lover, a subordinate, who in a fit of rage, shared pictures of his genitalia in WhatsApp groups.

In 2019, Mabhikwa delivered a judgement that caused the removal of Kambarami as Ward 3 councillor and Bulawayo deputy mayor.

The ruling followed an application by 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust, which had challenged Kambarami’s election as councillor and deputy mayor on the grounds that he had stolen an electricity extension cable.

CCC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said that the party, formerly the MDC Alliance, has not forgiven Mabhikwa for the ruling. Said Chirowodza:

Mabhikwa dethroned Kambarami for an alleged criminal conviction the latter had appealed against.

Mabhikwa ignored Section 278 (2) of the constitution which provides that an Act of Parliament must provide for the establishment of an independent tribunal to exercise the function of removing from office mayors, chairpersons and councillors.

Meanwhile, the Bulawayo City Council has not yet readmitted Kambarami to the council chambers despite winning his appeal at the Supreme Court.

