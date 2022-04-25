Chamisa Celebrates Macron Presidential Victory

By- Citizens Coalition for Change President, Nelson Chamisa has sent a congratulatory message to the French President-elect- Emmanuel Macron following his victory in the European country’s Presidential election run-off.

In his message, Chamisa said it’s the time for the young generation to lead.

“Congratulations to the 44 year-old

@EmmanuelMacron

on this historic re-election.This is such an inspiration and reminder to all the young people across the world that it’s doable!. Going forward, France is a strategic ally and a key player in addressing global challenges,” tweeted Chamisa.

