Elvis Nyathi Killers Back In Court

By-South African who murdered Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean national on 6 April are expected back in the Randburg Magistrates Court, in Johannesburg this morning.

The seven face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The accused appeared in court on Friday last week where the matter was postponed to Monday.

They are expected to apply for bail this morning when they return to the dock.

On Friday, one of the accused delayed court proceedings as he requested time to get legal representation from legal aid.

The accused’s lawyer told the court that she would be recusing herself, citing a lack of communication with her client.

The late Elvis Nyathi Banajo Mbodazwe was born on 14 February 1979, at Brunapeg Hospital to parents Mfanyana Nyathi and Sipho Ndlovu.

He grew up at Tshatshe, Sewula in Kezi, and did his primary education at Sewula Primary School in Matabeleland South Province.

Nyathi’s family moved to Insuza and in 2006 he left for South Africa, where he was a gardener until his death.

In South Africa, he lived in Diesploot Extension One where he was beaten, stoned and set alight metres from his home.

Nyathi was currently building his own home in Ntabazinduna, Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province.

He leaves behind his wife Nomsa Tshuma and four children.

