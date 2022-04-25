Fuel Prices Up Again

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new diesel and petrol prices effective 25 April 2022.

Diesel now costs US$1.71 and ZWL$264.77 per litre while the price of petrol has been increased to US$1.63 and ZWL$252.40 per litre.

In a public notice, ZERA said prices have been set in accordance with oil price patterns on the international market. Part of the notice reads:

Prices have been set in accordance with oil price patterns on the international market, which the Authority is continuously monitoring. The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is now at E10.

Operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

Before this latest price adjustment, the price of diesel was US$1.60 and ZWL$213.90 per litre while the price of petrol was US$1.59 and ZWL$213.49 per litre.

