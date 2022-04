Macron Triumph A Signal Of Hope- President Chamisa

Congratulations to the 44 year-old

@EmmanuelMacron

on this historic re-election.

This is such an inspiration and reminder to all the young people across the world that it’s doable!.

Going forward, France is a strategic ally and a key player in addressing global challenges.- Advocate Nelson Chamisa

