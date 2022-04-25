No ZINARA Penalties For Vehicle Owners

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) said that vehicle owners who are behind in their vehicle licence payments will be allowed clear arrears without incurring any penalties during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair from 26 to 30 April.

ZINARA public relations and marketing manager Tendai Mugabe said the offer to motorists is part of the ZITF promotion held annually.

He urged vehicle owners with arrears to take advantage of this window period to pay their vehicle licences at minimum cost.

Motorists can make payments at any ZINARA office or agent across the country. Said, Mugabe:

We want to encourage motorists who have arrears to take advantage of this window period to regularise their vehicle licences at ZINARA offices or that of our licensing agents countrywide.

Mugabe also said ZINARA would give tollgate exemption coupons to motorists who are up to date with payment of their licences during ZITF. He said:

As ZINARA, we salute all motorists who are paying their vehicle licences because this has enabled us to make timely disbursements to road authorities.

We are also appealing to road authorities to expedite their acquittal processes to accelerate the refurbishment of our road network.

