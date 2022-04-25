Watch: Zanu PF Activist Heavily Drunk During Census Exercise

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|A video clip of a heavily drunk Zanu PF activist during the ongoing census programme has gone viral on social media.

Zanu PF seized the key programme last week, replacing thousands of civil servants with known party stalwarts.

In the video clip, the Zanu PF activist is seen in a drunken stupor.

The clip was posted on Twitter by Citizens’ Coalition For Change vicechairperson Hon Job Sikhala…

Statistics Agency Rusape .

Be advised one of your Census official is stuck at Rilly Shop Vengere just next to Vengere Clinic.

The lady is a local ZANUPF DCC member is drunk can’t stand ,Tablet is broken,Official Census Satchel bag is packed with Kitoko beer ,,Cap haachina

Statistics Agency Rusape .



Be advised one of your Census official is stuck at Rilly Shop Vengere jus next to Vengere Clinic.



The lady is a local ZANUPF DCC member is drunk can't stand ,Tablet is broken,Official Census Satchel bag is packed with Kitoko beer ,,Cap haachina. pic.twitter.com/CbYUNaKzLk — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) April 24, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...