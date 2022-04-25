ZEC Fails To Pay Officers

MWENEZI – Election officers who presided over the March 26, 2022 by-elections are yet to be paid, The Mirror has heard.

Sources said the officers were supposed to be paid US$40 per day from the day of training until the end of the voting process.

The officers who spoke on condition of anonymity said that officers in other areas have been paid.

The Mirror contacted officers in Bikita and Gutu who confirmed that they have been paid. They said that they were paid on April 12, 2022.

Charles Dasva the Zec Mwenezi District Election Officer professed ignorance on the non-payment and said he was going to check with the provincial accountant. He referred further questions to Zec spokesperson Jasper Mangwana.

Mangwana said he could not talk because he was in a meeting and requested to communicate via text messages.

He however, did not respond to the questions send to his mobile phone via text messages. Further efforts to get a comment from Mangwana hit a brick wall as his mobile went unanswered.- Masvingo Mirror

