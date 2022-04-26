Army-Gonyet Accident With Mbinga, Girlfriend Speaks In Hospital

By Showbiz Reporter | The so called, “mbinga,” who the Controversial preacher, Panganai Java yesterday announced as his friend, Obert Karombe’s girlfriend has spoken for the first time in hospital.

The woman, spoke to a live video audience narrating how the accident happened. She said(video):

ARMY TRUCK ACCIDENT SURVIVOR SPEAKS ON LIVE: We had a head on, and my man's died on the spot…We were in… Beatrice Road… we were coming back to Harare…I needed to book a flight, because my birthday is tomorrow, I need to start preparing and go compare certain things. pic.twitter.com/eZV4au7V8a — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 25, 2022

I don't know how I am going to get through that but God knows… — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 25, 2022

Hey are you Okay? I am trying I am fighting. Guys this is supposed to be white. But its full of blood. What happened? So, we had a head on, and my man’s died on the spot…We were in… Beatrice Road… we were coming back to Harare… I needed to book a flight, because my birthday is tomorrow, I need to start preparing and go compare certain things. So, yeah. I am so sorry, it’s okay, it’s okay. Guys my ear was sewed back on, I didn’t have my ear, like, my ear was literally sewed back on. I don’t know, I will show you things, but yeah, thank God you’re okay. Yeah, we all thank God, but tomorrow it’s my birthday guys…I don’t know how I am going to get through that but God knows…

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF activist Passion Java spoke glowingly of the man said to be a rich mbinga saying he was his good friend.

7 months ago, Java announced him as the last Zimbabwean mbinga in South Africa. Mbingas are people who reveal sudden riches obtained from criminal sources after engaging in Satanic rituals.

The accident happened along Beatrice Road and it was a head on collision with the army truck. Details trickling in suggest that the army lost control and swerved into his lane causing the crash.

Obert, who was referred to as a ‘mbinga’, had recently engaged for marriage, one Kumbirai Ellen Bosha, fondly known as African Goddess.

He is survived by his wife and 2 children.

Passion Java: REST IN PEACE my good Friend, South Africa will not be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/puHdjCSx9e — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 25, 2022

