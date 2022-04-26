Mnangagwa God-Father Withdraws Chamisa Top Aide Attacks

Spread the love

By- Local Government minister July Moyo has reversed a decision by Harare City Council Councillors to elect an Acting Mayor saying the meeting was illegal and so are any decisions made at that gathering.

In a letter, by Local Government Secretary, L Mudyiwa, said councillor Mutizwa will continue acting until Mayor Jacob Mafume has been cleared by the courts. Reads the letter:

ACTING MAYOR-CITY OF HARARE

The above matter refers. Reference is made to the letter dated 20 April 2022 by the Honourable Minister. It has come to my attention that on 22 April 2022, an illegal meeting was convened where an Acting Mayor was elected. We have observed that this meeting which purportedly elected an Acting Mayor was not properly convened as there was no declaration of vacancy and no notice by the Chamber Secretary to convene the meeting, hence it was an illegal. Therefore, whatever decisions and resolutions made during that meeting are null and void.

Councillor Mutizwa who has been the Acting Mayor must continue in that Acting capacity until Jacob Mafumes Issues are finalised by the Court and or Tribunal.

L. Mudyiwa Acting Secretary for Local Government and Public Works

Cc: Minister of Local Government and Public Works

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs- Harare Metropolitan Province

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and Public Works

Secretary- Harare Metropolitan Province Acting Mayor- City of Harare

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...