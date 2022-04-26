MP Thanks Mnangagwa For Promising Capital City Boreholes

By Farai D Hove | The late former Prime Minister Ian Smith left behind a fully functioning water supply system that ensured clean water went into every house in the capital city, Harare.

Fast forwards 44 years later, state president Emmerson Mnangagwa is promising boreholes, let alone supplying them. The elected ZANU PF MP, Zalerah Makari on Tuesday morning spoke loudly of the ZANU PF leader saying:

“We want to thank His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who took his time to spent the day with the people of Epworth.

“He also addressed key issues in Epworth such as the drilling of 14 solar powered boreholes. As Epworth we are that we’re not left behind!”

Mnangagwa turning a tap open

