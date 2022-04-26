President Chamisa Outshines Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa’s support base is increasing in the rural areas.

On Saturday President Chamisa was in Chirumanzu, traditionally known as Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stronghold.

Watch video below:

https://twitter.com/nelsonchamisa/status/1517918585255079938?s=20&t=qlVao6BJKCtvSdXT-mb69A

CCC also held a successful fundraising event in Namibia on Saturday:

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia Windhoek held a successful fundraising event at Katutura Youth Centre.

The idea is to raise funds for the 7 May by-elections. Change champions in Namibia, Windhoek pledged to prosecute the yellow revolution to its logical conclusion.

Special thanks to the Chairperson Elisha Chambara and his entire leadership team. The message to go and register to vote on 2023 was at the centre.

Victory is certain with participatory democracy.- CCC Namibia

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...