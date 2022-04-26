Restore Civil Servants Dignity, CCC Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti says the Zanu PF regime has intensified efforts to seize land from hapless Chilonga villagers.

Mr Mnangagwa wants to allocate the land to his personal friends.

Biti described the move as callous…

“The Hlengwe Shangaan Community of Chilonga in Chiredzi is under renewed attack from the regime & #Dendairy who are determined to take over their land.

2compliant headman have been appointed as Chiefs& same are working in cohorts with regime against the Hlengwe. Let’s #SAVEChilonga,” Hon Biti wrote on Twitter.

CCC has also bemoaned the worsening state of the country’s economy:

“The continued rise in prices for basic commodities is a great cause for concern.

Civil servants are still earning a slave wage.

CCC govt will honour civil servants by bringing back the US$ salaries to civil servants.”

