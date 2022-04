Train Hits Honda Fit At Rail Crossing Killing Two

Two people died on the spot, while three were injured when a Honda Fit was hit by a train at a rail crossing in Harare’s Hillside area this morning, Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed.

The Honda Fit vehicle that was hit by a train in Hillside Harare early morning today

