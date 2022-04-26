UEFA: Real Madrid Date Manchester City

Real Madrid travel to Manchester and will undergo a test at the Etihad Stadium

Real Madrid travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

Both Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola will be looking to guide their sides back into the Champions League final, and a nail-biting tie is in store.

Ruben Dias made his return to City’s starting XI in their comfortable 5-1 victory over Watford on Saturday, and Guardiola will hope to be able to call on Kyle Walker following his ankle injury.

However, City will be without Joao Cancelo, who is suspended after picking up his third booking of the tournament at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the last round against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have a number of injury concerns, as David Alaba is a doubt after coming off with a thigh issue against Osasuna, while Casemiro and Ferland Mendy are also doubtful. It is expected that Alaba and Casemiro will undergo a test at the Etihad to determine if they are fit enough to play.

Man City vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups

Manchester City’s predicted line-up (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

Real Madrid’s predicted line-up (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.- Marca

