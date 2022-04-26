Whose Twitter Account Is This? Macron Replies Mnangagwa: “I Am Not Your Friend”

Whose Twitter account is this? The ZANU PF usurper, Emmerson Mnangagwa who rushed to congratulate the re elected French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped with a cold denial, ” I am not your friend” on Twitter.

Emmanuel Mnangagwa at a recent EU Africa summit on stage with Emmanuel Macron (extreme right) pic: Agencies

Mnangagwa had at the time announced by calling Macron, “my good friend.”

Macron has won the just ended polls by 58%.

The identity of the Twitter user, who is not at all the French president, could not be ascertained at the time of writing. The obvious jest comes at a time when the debate rages on that Mnangagwa who used the army to rig the 2018 elections, has already rigged the upcoming 2023 polls.

