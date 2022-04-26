Zimbabwe’s Literacy Rate Lower Than Libya, Swaziland, Claims Nigerian Blogger

Zimbabwe is not at all listed in Africa’s Highest Literacy Top 10 Rates, according to the Twitter based Africa Fact Zone. The microblog, run by a Nigerian African opinionator, Isima Odeh has small nations such as Swaziland and Libya, ahead of the once renowned Zimbabwe. The WorldBank UNESCO figures have Zimbabwe on 88,69 and yet the below has Swaziland’s 88,44 listed ahead of Zimbabwe.

Do you agree with this list? Full text:

1. Seychelles (95.9%)

2. Equatorial Guinea (95.2%)

3. South Africa (95.02%)

4. Sao Tome and Principe (92.82%)

5. Namibia (91.53%)

6. Libya (91.39%)

7. Mauritius (91.33%)

8. Cote d’Ivoire (89.9%)

9. Eswatini (88.4%)

10. Botswana (88.22%).

