Chamisa Promises New Political Culture After Mnangagwa in 2023
27 April 2022
By- Citizen Coalition for Change President, Nelson Chamisa, said his government would introduce a new political culture after winning the 2023 elections.
Chamisa posted this on his Tweeter account:
IT’S A TOTAL SHIFT ON EVERYTHING!!Don’t miss it. We are not our past!! A total shift in leadership culture, manners and values. A total shift in structure. A total shift in strategy. A total shift in politics, policies and programs. Let’s Go!!#fakapressure