Chigubu An Outstanding Comedian
27 April 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change has described the death of popular comedian Clive Chigubu as a devastating blow to the nation.
Chigubu( 31) succumbed to cancer of the lymphatic system.
Government sources say the cancer machines at major hospitals are down.
In a statement on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba, appealed for donations towards Chigubu’s funeral.
“On a sad and painful note, we have lost one of Zimbabwe’s young and gifted artist Clive who passed away this morning.
We appeal to you so that we give him a great send off. He was a talented person,” said Siziba.
Below are the family details:
Paul Mlauzi 08 878641 W 08
Ecocash 0771 039 549