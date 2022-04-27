Five Burnt Beyond Recognition In Horrific Masvingo-Mbalabala Car Crash

accident

By A Correspondent- Five people were burnt beyond recognition after being involved in a road accident along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a Toyota Mark X from Masvingo collided with a Toyota Corrolla which was coming from the opposite direction.

The accident happened a few hours after another horrific accident killed 6 people in Bulawayo where a kombi crashed against at haulage truck and another one which happened in Harare where 2 people perished after a Honda fit was crashed by a train.

More details follow.

