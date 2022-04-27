Former Referee Dismisses Bosso Penalty Claim

Former Premier Soccer League referee Ruzive Ruzive believes the penalty incident which led to violence at Mandava Stadium between FC Platinum and Highlanders, was the correct call.

Referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza pointed to the spot in the 82nd minute after Peter Muduhwa was adjudged to have brought down Walter Musona.

The incident led to violence, after a section of Bosso fans invaded the pitch in protest, and police reacted by firing teargas, leading to the match being abandoned.

Speaking on ZTN weekly show The Couch, Ruzive said Jaravaza made the right decision.

“If the holding, pulling of the shirt started outside the box and ended inside the box, then it is a penalty,” said Ruzive.

“So if it is clear that there was holding in this scenario, which I’m seeing from that angle, I’m seeing holding of the shirt.”

“There was a pulled shirt starting from outside the box, and ended up inside, so what it means is, the decision was correct,” he added.

-Soccer24

