Musona Still Available

Spread the love

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is still available for selection should the FIFA ban be lifted and Zimbabwe be allowed to take part in the Afcon qualifiers, Team Manager Wellington Mpandare has said.

Musona (31), became the first Zimbabwean player to score at two different Afcon finals, when he brilliantly headed home Never Tigere’s pin-point cross against Guinea at Afcon 2021 but his future has been shrouded in uncertainty since then.

Soccer24 understands that Musona, who is on the ranks of Saudi Arabian side Al Tai, is still keen on playing for the Warriors should there be international football in Zimbabwe, a position which has been confirmed by Mpandare.

“Knowledge is still available for national team selection but obviously if we don’t get cleared for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers then it will be a different ball game all together,” said Mpandare.

“That will mean our coming back into international football will be after 2023 Afcon final and a lot can happen in between,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...