Pogba To Join Real Madrid?

Paul Pogba has reportedly told his teammates that he will be leaving Manchester United with PSG and Real Madrid being potential destinations.

There have also been rumours that the France international could rejoin Juventus in Italy.

The French midfielder, who is not expected to play for United again this season after picking up an injury, entered his final six months of his current deal at Old Trafford, and negotiations for a new contract between the 29-year-old’s representatives and United have stalled.

The EPL club offered the player a new contract last year but nothing has been agreed on yet.

According to the Daily Mirror, it’s now certain Pogba is leaving United and has already told his teammates that he is on his way out. The midfielder is even said to have left the WhatsApp player group the squad uses to stay in touch.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata are also expected to leave the club on free transfers during the summer window.

This is happening as Old Trafford has announced that Ajax coach, Erik ten Hag will be joining the struggling club at the end of the season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

