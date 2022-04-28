Malaria Cases Fall

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported that cases of malaria have been on the decrease in 2022 compared to 2021.

A reduction of 47,9% of malaria cases was noted in the first week of 2022 second quarter as compared to the same period in 2021 with Malaria deaths over the same period going down from 48 the previous year to 26 in 2022.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says it is working hard in order to meet the Global Malaria Strategy 2030 targets which are to:

a). to reduce Malaria case incidence by at least 90%, b). reduce the Malaria mortality rate by at least 90%, c). eliminate malaria in at least 35 countries as well as prevent a resurgence of Malaria in all countries that are malaria-free.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is also conducting house spraying in all the 10 Provinces of Zimbabwe as well as providing protective bed nets to places with outbreaks as a way to curb Malaria and meet the Global Malaria Strategy 2030.

Mrs Fortunate Manjoro, Ministry of Health’s Social Behavior Change Communications urges the public to be aware of the Malaria signs and symptoms so that in the event that they experience the symptoms they should seek treatment. She said:

We urge the public to know the Malaria signs and symptoms that include fever, headache, general body pains, hot and cold spells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite. Anyone experiencing these signs and symptoms should go for testing for malaria, delays in seeking treatment for malaria leads to severe diseases which may lead to deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care urges pregnant women in high to moderate malaria transmission areas to book early and receive tablets to prevent malaria monthly till they deliver.

The Health Ministry, through the Weekly Surveillance Report, notes that Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Manicaland Provinces are recording the highest cases of Malaria accounting for 77% of the total (3066) case recorded so far in April 2022.

The cumulative number of Cases, in 2022 (Week1-12) is as follows:

i). Manicaland 5 891, ii). Mashonaland Central 5824, iii). Mashonaland East 3941, iv). Masvingo 2323, v). Mash West 734, vi). Matabeleland North 369, vii). Matabeleland South 203, viii). Midlands 138, ix). Harare 57 and x). Bulawayo 16.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...