Mamelodi Sundowns Claim Fifth Consecutive Title

Peter Ndlovu has bagged another medal after Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their fifth straight league title on Wednesday evening following a goalless draw against Cape Town City.

The draw saw Masandawana attaining an unassailable 13-point with four games to play this season.

Ndlovu, who is the Sundowns team manager, has been with the club since 2013. The latest title triumph is his seventh since his arrival at the Pretoria-based side.

The former Warriors captain also saw the team winning the CAF Champions League in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have won the Premier League title a record 12 times since its inception in 1996. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

