Chamisa Exposes Massive Corruption In Parastatals

By- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said there were billions of dollars which are being corruptly looted by Zanu PF deployees in parastatals and government departments.

Chamisa Tweeted:

/8 Stop corruption and save US$2.8bn,being the US$1.8bn through illicit financial flows and US $1bn wasted in state owned enterprises and line ministries).This money,if saved, is a real game changer.Greedy, indiscipline and corruption stand as the biggest threat to the economy!

