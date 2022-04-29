Is Kaitano Tembo The Right Man For Warriors Job ?

Kaitano Tembo’s sacking at SuperSport United saddened many in the local football fraternity.

Matsatsantsa is a club Ngwenya, as Tembo is affectionately known, served for 23 years and the marriage ended not in a way many hoped it would.

The only positive thing about Tembo’s dismissal is that he opened doors for the possibility of coaching the Warriors.

“The only offer we might entertain is if the job is that of being the head coach of the Zimbabwean national team,” a source close to the 51-year old, told South African publication The Citizen.

Focus in the country right now is on getting the FIFA suspension lifted so that the Warriors can take part in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers, but there might come a time a when coach for the team has to be appointed.

The Warriors coach post is vacant, after the expiration of Norman Mapeza’s contract in January.

If the ban is lifted, there is a possibility that Mapeza may be given the chance to continue with the ‘project’ he started when he replaced firebrand Croat Zdravko Logarusic.

But now that Tembo has shown interest, should he also be considered?- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

