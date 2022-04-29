Malema Slams Mnangagwa

By- Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), leader Julious Malema said Zimbabweans living in Africa should go home and vote out Zanu PF in the 2023 elections.

Malema said Zimbabweans should not feel too comfortable in South Africa but should know that a prosperous Zimbabwe is a solution to the problems of South Africa.

Speaking at the Freedom Day celebration in Tshwane on Wednesday, the former ANC youth leader said President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa are equally clueless.

Said Malema:

Mnangagwa is as clueless as (Cyril) Ramaphosa. They are Siamese twins. We are making a plea to all Zimbabweans living in South Africa that when you are here you are home and feel at home.

When they are elections go and vote and remove that nonsense and come back if you want.

The people of Zimbabwe must rise and go to vote for a proper government in Zimbabwe.

Let’s help each other so that we become one big happy family.

