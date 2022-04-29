Midnight Burial For Late ‘Mbinga’ Obert Karombe

By A Correspondent| After courting controversy over the choice of his coffin, mystery around socialite Obert Karombe’s death continued after he was buried in the middle of the night.

Karombe died in a road accident along Harare-Masvingo highway early this week.

His death resulted in so many stories of his alleged girlfriends coming out and speaking about their relationship with him.

There were also rumors that some of the slay queens he dated were chased away at his funeral.

Now the news of his midnight burial has continued to raise questions over the source of his wealth with some convinced he was into the dark world.

A picture from Karombe’s midnight burial

