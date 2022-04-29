Majority Of Zimbabweans Living In Extreme Poverty

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change says in 2023 citizens will vote out poverty and decades of suffering under the Zanu PF regime.

The World Bank has reported that there is extreme poverty in Zimbabwe.

Economic emancipation is a priority, according to CCC.

“According to the World Bank, there’s an extreme poverty in Zimbabwe, reaching 49% in 2020.

The 2023 election presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to turn into a new leaf from the dark ages of uncertainty & despair to a new dawn of hope, certainty &

poverty eradication.

Many Zimbabwean families are trapped in an endless cycle of poverty & even white-collar jobs, once the envy of many, are not an exception.

A CCC govt pledges to fulfil the unfinished agenda of the liberation struggle, in particular, the economic emancipation of our people,” the party said in a statement.

