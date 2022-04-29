Zanu PF Snubs Robert Mugabe Jnr

By- Zanu PF Youth League has snubbed the late former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Jnr in its structures.

There were reports that Robert Jnr wanted to contest in the Zanu PF Youth League top executive election due next month.

Yesterday the party released the names of 40 Youth League members who sailed through at the just-ended provincial elective nominations and Robert Jnr’s name was not there.

Four members from each province were nominated ahead of the Youth League’s 7th elective conference set for May this year.

The last elective conference was held in 2014.

Positions to be contested are for Youth League deputy secretary and below, and all contestants should be 35-years-old and below.

President Mnangagwa will appoint the Youth League secretary.

The elections were held successfully under the supervision of the commissariat department.

Zanu PF acting deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Tendai Chirau announced the results saying those elected should commit themselves to serve the party and represent the interest of the youth.

