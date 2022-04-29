Zimbabweans Flock Zambia For Basic Commodities

By- Zimbabweans living at the Northern border town of the country are flocking Zambia for affordable groceries.

This is happening as prices of commodities in local shops are continuously increasing making it difficult for the common man to afford even the basics.

Zanu PF Kariba District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chairman, Rhodrect Mugwanhira on Wednesday wrote to immigration authorities at Chirundu Border Post, requesting easier access to daily permits that allow locals to cross into neighbouring Zambia.

Said Mugwanhira, who is also Kariba Ward 6 Councillor:

On behalf of my party, ZANU PF and locals in general, l am kindly requesting your office to issue our locals with border passes.

If issued with border passes, they will have the opportunity to buy their daily needs from Zambia.

The letter was endorsed by ZANU PF Kariba DCC Vice-Chairperson, Jean Kambadzo, and Women’s League Provincial Political Commissar, Joyline Munduna, among other senior party officials.

The Covid-19 pandemic and increased cross border crime have lately seen the tightening of conditions at ports of entry.

-NewZimbabwe

