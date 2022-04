#BREAKING- Mino Raiola Dies

Mino Raiola family statement

By A Correspondent- Italian football agent Mino Raiola has passed away after illness, his family has confirmed.

He was 54.

Raiola has been sick for months.

He was an agent for many football stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Pavel Nedved and many others.

