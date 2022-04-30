ZimEye
POLL- Journalist @daddyhope makes police report following threats of property seizure by Zanu PF's Taurai Kandishaya & his accomplices, Do you think the @PoliceZimbabwe will take any action to stop Kandishaya's illegal actions of looting?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 30, 2022
My lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has served this letter to @PoliceZimbabwe’s Law and Order section, The Police Commissioner General at Police General Headquarters and Highlands police officer in charge.As a law abiding citizen, I have had to report the threats as required by the law. pic.twitter.com/kqIk2uxYen
— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) April 30, 2022
