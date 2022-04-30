July Moyo Probes CCC Chitungwiza Councilors

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Minister of Local Government July Moyo has set up an investigating team to probe into allegations that certain CCC Councilors were causing despondency in the process of appointment of a Mayor for Chitungwiza Municipality.

In a letter to Councillor Tonderai Chiwanza the Chairperson of the Investigating team K. T. Bopoto said, “As you may be aware, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works has, in terms of Section 311 of the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15] appointed an investigator to look into the affairs as more specifically outlined in the terms of reference of the attached letter.

In terms of Section 311 (4) (b) of the Urban Council Act [Chapter 29:15], you, Councillor Chiwanza of Ward 6 Chitungwiza, are required to appear personally before myself, as the investigator, for the inquiry into allegations of Councillors causing despondency in the process of appointment of a Mayor for Chitungwiza Municipality on:

Time: 10 am

Date: 28 APRIL 2022

Venue: Office of the Town Clerk.”

Responding to the letter CCC said, “Mr July Moyo continues to abuse his powers as the Minister of Local government. First, he illegally appointed ZANU PF Cllr Mutimbanyoka to be Chitungwiza Acting Mayor after MDCT recalled Mayor Maiko. The illegally appointed Acting Mayor Mutimbanyoka has been avoiding council meetings since January. Cllrs who have been calling for the election of a substantive Mayor have been called for a hearing. Now Mr Moyo has set up a commission of inquiry to that effect. The investigation team is supposed to receive thousands of USD to deliver the illegal assignment.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...