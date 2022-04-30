President Chamisa Assailant Eyes Top Zanu PF Youth League Post

By A Correspondent- A Zanu PF youth activist allegedly linked to an assassination attempt on CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in Manicaland Province in 2021 is planning to contest for a top post at the upcoming ZANU PF National Youth League conference.

CCC, formerly MDC Alliance, claimed last year that Chamisa survived an assassination attempt in Mutare.

The opposition party said Chamisa and his entourage were intercepted on the outskirts of Mutare by armed ZANU PF youths who open fire on Chamisa’s vehicle.

Chamisa was on a tour of Manicaland province meeting with the party’s grassroots supporters.

He was coming from Birchenough Bridge and Chipinge headed for Mutare when the alleged incident occurrred.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere claimed ZANU PF Manicaland youth leader Danmore Mambondiyani was the leader of the group that intercepted Chamisa’s convoy.

NewsDay reported sources within the ruling party as saying that Mambondiyani is eyeing a top national youth post at the ZANU PF national youth conference next week. Said the source:

Mambondiyani is set to contest for the deputy secretary for youth affairs position and is already canvassing for support, remember he is the one who was accused of trying to attack Nelson Chamisa in Mutare.

Mambondiyani is ambitious but will face favourite John Paradza who is a ZANU PF Gutu West MP.

Mambondiyani did not answer his mobile phone when contacted for comment, reported NewsDay.

