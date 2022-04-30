Rushinga Rapist Silences Victim With $10 Bond

20-YEAR OLD Rushinga rapist tried to buy the victim’s silence by offering her $10 bond to buy jiggies after the act.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Tinotenda Kareya was sentenced to 12 years in jail by regional magistrate Estere Chivasa.

Prosecutor Tracy Dube told the court that on January 16 last year in Rushinga the rapist met the 10-year-old victim and dragged her in the bush where he raped her once.

After the rape, he offered her a $10 bond after threatening her not to tell anyone.

He told her to buy jiggies with the 10 bond, but the victim’s silence was not bought as she told her grandmother who escorted her to the police station leading to the arrest of Kareya.

