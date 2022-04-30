Zim Govt Worried Over Operation Dudula

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is concerned about the killings and torturing of Zimbabweans by the vigilante groups in the neighbouring South Africa, Government Spokesperson Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana has said.

Speaking at a media briefing hosted by the United Nations (UN) in partnership with the Ministry of Information Broadcasting Services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commemorate the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace Mangwana said, “The government notes with concern the killing and torture of Zimbabweans in South Africa. Should there be any nationals, who want any other type of support, they should approach our Embassy in South Africa and they would get the support that is needed.”

He added that the government will be there to facilitate any help for Zimbabweans in South Africa.

“Government’s position is that we do not believe that any form of hate speech should be preached in any member State. As a State, we are there as Government to support our nationals who are in crisis and should there be any nationals who want to come home, Government will facilitate that.” Added Mangwana.

South Africa has seen a rise of an extremist xenophobic vigilante group under the name Operation Dudula which targets foreigners and torture them with the recent victim being Elvis Nyathi who was burnt to death in Diepsloot.

