1/2 The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a suspected murder case in which the body of an unknown man was found lying on a foot path near Hunyani River in Norton on 30/04/22. The body, which was on its advanced stage of decomposition, had its head removed.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) May 1, 2022
2/2 The skull was later found about 15 metres from where the body was. Police have since referred the remains to Norton Hospital for post-mortem. #notocrime
