Bill Antonio Hails Own Performance

Dynamos winger Bill Antonio says sometimes he still pinches himself to make sure the reality that he plays for the Glamour Boys is not just a dream.

The 18-year’s rise to stardom in the blue half of the capital has been remarkable — from being just a Prince Edward School pupil, to one of the best players not only at DeMbare, but in the Premier Soccer League, within a very short period of time.

“Sometimes it feels like a dream, that I will one day wake up and realise it was just a dream. Playing for first team,traveling with the team and playing alongside people like Partson Jaure, Godknows Murwira,” he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

“I am enjoying every moment of being a Glamour Boy,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

