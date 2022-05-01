Manchester City Demolish Leeds United

Spread the love

It was a tale of two set-pieces at Elland Road as Manchester City kept themselves top of the Premier League with three precious points with a 4-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Rodri went a long way to calming early nerves when he flicked a header home from Phil Foden’s cross, but the home side didn’t let up and looked capable of denting City’s title hopes for a time.

A first-half full of fouls came to a head when Stuart Dallas badly injured himself as a result of a challenge on Jack Grealish, after which referee Paul Tierney took a less lenient approach.

Nathan Ake bundled in from a set piece to give City some breathing room, and despite an array of further chances it would stay 2-0 until the last fifteen minutes – when Gabriel Jesus latched onto Foden’s pass and scored, before Fernandinho added a fourth on the stroke of full-time.- www.si.com

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...