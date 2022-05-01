Nhamoinesu Calls It A Day

Spread the love

Costa Nhamoinesu has rejoined Czech club Sparta Prague, two years after leaving the side.

The defender officially ended his playing career on Saturday and will take up a scouting role at Sparta, starting from next season.

The club said in a statement: “Costa ended his career in front of fans at the Generali Česká pojišťovna Arena on Saturday, April 30, before the kick-off of the match with Hradec Králové.

“However, this is not the end of the joint journey between ACS and Costa, as the former extreme defender becomes part of the scouting department of the Letna Club.”

Speaking after returning to the Czech Republic, Costa said: “In my life, I had the greatest joy of football in two places – on the street in the ghetto and in Sparta.

“That’s why I’m happy to say goodbye to an active professional career right here, among people who love me. I agreed with the club to do scouting.

“My heart still tells me that I want to be on the field, but I am ready to continue in another role in football. And I’m happy it will be here at home in Sparta.”

In his playing career, Nhamoinesu also played in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, Poland and in India.

He is a holder of Masters Diploma in Sports Management from the Johan Cruyff Institute and has been running the Costa Sports Pro Academy and the CSPRO Management.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...