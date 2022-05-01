Ramaphosa Booed Off Stage

By A Correspondent- ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa who was expected to deliver the main address at Cosatu’s Workers’ Day celebrations at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in the North West was booed off the stage by disgruntled South African workers.

Ramaphosa had to be whisked away as protesters demanded that he leaves.

He had attended the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) organised Workers’ Day celebrations.

Workers are claiming that the government is selling them out.

