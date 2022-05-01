“Ritual” Burial For Mutare Mbinga

By-The late Mutare-based socialite Obert Karombe‘s burial has sparked controversy after it emerged that he was buried at night.

Many were left wondering what could have caused his family to bury him ‘late’ using torches with some concluding that there might be ‘black magic’ involved.

However, Obert Karombe’s family is yet to issue a statement on the issue.

Some said, traditionally, Kings were the ones who were buried at night, not common souls.

Obert Karombe died in a car accident whilst travelling with his girlfriend last weekend.

His girlfriend who uses the name @mamagirl_aley on Instagram survived the crash but is reported to be suffering from a broken spine.

Following his death, some people sympathised with him while others suggested he used black magic.

To support the black magic argument, some used a story reported by H-Metro reported that two years ago in which a bolt of lightning struck his cattle, at his Beatrice farm, killing 15 beasts.

The incident happened at 4 pm.

Karombe is said to have disposed of the beasts by burying them.

Meanwhile, Christ Redemption Ministries International pastor Prophet Mellontik Orasi has claimed that he had seen Karombe’s death and warned him but the Mutare-based socialite ignored and mocked him saying he hangs out with real prophets.

