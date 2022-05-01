Woman Caught On Camera Abusing Boss’ Son

Spread the love

A Bulawayo woman who was employed as a maid has been arrested for sexually abusing her employer’s three-year-old son.

The incident came to the fore when the toddler told his father that he was forced to fondle the maid’s breast prompting the father to check through a video of the close circuit television (CCTV) that he installed at his Montrose suburb house.

The maid, child and the parents cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor.

Last week, the maid appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa to answer to charges of child abuse.

She was remanded out of custody to tomorrow for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Owen Mugari told the court that on 25 March the maid allegedly made the boy to fondle her breast when his parents were away.

When the father came back from work around 6pm, the court heard, the maid and the toddler opened the gate for him.

The child jumped into the car and as the father was driving to park the car, he generally asked his son how his day was and that is when the kid told him that he was “playing with the accused breast during the day and it was fun”.

The father then proceeded into the house and checked what was happening during the day by playing the videos in his phone which is connected to the CCTV system of the house and that is when he discovered that indeed the maid had been making his son to fondle her breast and even went on to remove her bra.

“I do not agree to the charges levelled against me, the child came to me playing, fondling my breast and I did not turn him away because I thought it was normal behaviour for kids when playing,” she said. –Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...