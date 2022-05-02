Chamisa Salutes Resilient Zim Workers

By- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has paid tribute to Zimbabwean workers and promised them better remuneration when voted in power in the next year’s elections.

Chamisa twitted Sunday after attending the May Day celebrations in Harare.

He tweeted:

Today,I attended the Workers’ day

@ZctuZimbabwe

celebration at Chemhanza stadium in Dzivarasekwa.Had the opportunity to interact with fellow citizens who shared sad stories about their daily livelihood struggles esp transport & meagre wages. Workers’ dignity is our new national task!

