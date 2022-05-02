Featured National
Police Teargas Chamisa Supporters
2 May 2022
By-Police in Chitungwiza fired tear gas on peaceful CCC supporters who were campaigning for a pending by-election in Zengeza ward 7 constituency.
Posting on Twitter CCC party said several of its supporters have been injured in the skimishes:

The police have violently disrupted our peaceful door-to-door election campaign in Ward 7 in Zengeza West Constituency. The police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse our campaigning footsoldiers. Several were injured during the stampede.