Police Teargas Chamisa Supporters

By-Police in Chitungwiza fired tear gas on peaceful CCC supporters who were campaigning for a pending by-election in Zengeza ward 7 constituency.

Posting on Twitter CCC party said several of its supporters have been injured in the skimishes:

The police have violently disrupted our peaceful door-to-door election campaign in Ward 7 in Zengeza West Constituency. The police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse our campaigning footsoldiers. Several were injured during the stampede.

The police have violently disrupted our peaceful door-to-door election campaign in Ward 7 in Zengeza West Constituency. The police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse our campaigning footsoldiers. Several were injured during the stampede.

