Ramaphosa Humiliated In Public

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa was on Sunday humiliated by angry workers who booed him while addressing a May Day celebration event.

The event was held at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in the North West.

Ramaphosa was whisked out of the staduim after the workers had become violent..

Workers are claiming that the government is selling them out.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...