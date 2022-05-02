There’s No US Army Base in Zambia

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Claims that there is a US army base in or being set up in Zambia have been dismissed.

The governing UPND party Information Secretary, Joseph Kalimbwe responded to the reports floated by the exiled former Zimbabwean Minister Jonathan Moyo, saying there is no such a thing.

“There is a message being spread across SADC and shared on social media that the US has set up an army base in Zambia and that our leader, Hakainde Hichilema, is selling the country to the Americans,” said Kalimbwe.

He continued saying: “There is no any US army base in Zambia. Stop the propaganda !!!”

There is a message being spread across SADC and shared on social media that the US has set up an army base in Zambia and that our leader, Hakainde Hichilema, is selling the country to the Americans. There is no any US army base in Zambia. Stop the propaganda !!! — Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) April 28, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...